Solidity devs making 250k
And it's anywhere on earth. Imagine living in India and making that kinda money
Not hear say. I asked people at a crypto event recently. 200k remote for 3-4 yr exp is on par.
Wtf is happening in the crypto space? I mean I know they work on fintech products with a high margin (exchanges, derivatives, etc) but still.
Is crypto kidz the new wall street Bros
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Wonder how long they'll be able to sustain that and how picky their hiring must be. It's like seeing all those quant internships paying $200k+ but only 1 out of 10k people are getting that
1
