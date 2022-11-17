19g615l21ikptl in
Green Card Policy At Airbnb and Asana
I’m interested in applying for software engineering roles at Airbnb and Asana. I’m on opt; do these companies file green card on the 1st day of work ? I’m Nigerian. #Tech #softwareadvice #softwareengineer #greencard #h1b #opt #engineering #software #swe
The US needs visa reform but our country is so xenophobic. I don't get it. Took forever for my friends from Guyana and the Philippines to get a green card.
