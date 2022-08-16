19g614l3j21ebm in
Should I graduate in this economy?
Hello! I'm a student who needs a SWE job after graduation. I was on track for graduation in December, but given the current market situation, I was wondering if extending another semester and graduating in May might help? I have a tuition waiver so in terms of cost, it isn't too much.
I would prefer graduating in December but don't want to if it means I end up not having a good job by graduation. I'm not exceptional when it comes to coding skills tbh, but I do go to a good school and have a decent summer internship (non-FAANG but good nonetheless) and some prior experience on my resume.
Any thoughts? Thanks!
Edit: Due to visa issues, I need a job related to my major and within 2-3 months of graduation.
Amazonian2022Software Engineer at Amazon
What do you gain from not graduating? It sounds like you're not really benefitting.
Computer Science
Yeah, nothing much but I just buy some time, maybe companies start hiring a little more in 2023. The manager at my present internship said they want to hire me back but due to a hiring freeze, wasn't sure when that would happen. HR hinted it might be better with May.
