Should I graduate in this economy?

Hello! I'm a student who needs a SWE job after graduation. I was on track for graduation in December, but given the current market situation, I was wondering if extending another semester and graduating in May might help? I have a tuition waiver so in terms of cost, it isn't too much.

I would prefer graduating in December but don't want to if it means I end up not having a good job by graduation. I'm not exceptional when it comes to coding skills tbh, but I do go to a good school and have a decent summer internship (non-FAANG but good nonetheless) and some prior experience on my resume.

Any thoughts? Thanks!





Edit: Due to visa issues, I need a job related to my major and within 2-3 months of graduation.