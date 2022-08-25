g248jnmoKN in  
How often are you learning new skills for work?

Lots of companies have these professional development budgets but I rarely see engineers take advantage of it. Most are self-taught so I wonder when and how often you guys learn new skills for work.

BlindrSoftware Engineer at Microsoft 
About once per month I’ll try to take a somewhat of a deep-dive into a new technology
SchadenfreudeEmbedded Systems Software Developer  
How effort-intensive we talking? Wouldn’t mind an example of latest session.

