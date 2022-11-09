Entry Level Lockheed Offer

Hello everyone I am a computer engineering major graduating in December. I recently received an entry level offer to which I gave the breakdown below. The total per year includes a $2500 perfomance bonus plus the base. Also, the bonus listed below includes $5000 bonus for re-location and $10000 being the sign-on bonus. Given the job environment and this position being entry level, I was wondering if it is possible to negotiate?If so, which part of the total compensation is negotiable? This offer does not include any stock options. Any help regarding this issue will be appreciated, thank you.