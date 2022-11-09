sm9910 in
Entry Level Lockheed Offer
Hello everyone I am a computer engineering major graduating in December. I recently received an entry level offer to which I gave the breakdown below. The total per year includes a $2500 perfomance bonus plus the base. Also, the bonus listed below includes $5000 bonus for re-location and $10000 being the sign-on bonus. Given the job environment and this position being entry level, I was wondering if it is possible to negotiate?If so, which part of the total compensation is negotiable? This offer does not include any stock options. Any help regarding this issue will be appreciated, thank you.
Lockheed Martin
Software Engineer
Texas
Total per year
$93.5K
Level
Entry level
Base
$78.5K
Total stock grant
$0
Bonus
$15K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
mohitvadsak107Software Engineer
Congrats on the offer. You having a offer is a big deal with all the news about layoffs going on
