Account Managers in SaaS what are you earning?

Poll

Hi everyone.

I have 7 years' experience as an AE in SaaS but want to move to an Account Manager role. So still sales, but working solely in driving upsell revenue with an existing book of business.





I have an interview coming up with a different company for an Account Manager role, upsell target is $700K per year from 50 clients. What are your thoughts? Seems a bit high as that is the exact same as my current quota ( I deal with net new business and upsell /expansion) My current OTE is a 50/50 split between base and commission.





The role I am interviewing for has a $15K higher base, but the max commission I can earn is $20K





I wanted to move to an Account Manager role as I don't want to do any new business prospecting. I've never heard of an Account Manager role having such a high yearly quota. What do you think I should do?