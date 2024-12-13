Is it an offense to copy a product’s UI design?

Hi everyone, I am building a product and I can't afford to purchase a UI design or hire a UI designer, but I found a product that does the same thing as the product I am building and they have a beautiful UI that I think I can gain UI inspiration from, but I am scared after launching my product the product I am copying their UI might sue me for copying their UI, but it actually not a complete duplicate of their UI I'm just using their UI for layout and design inspirations but some things might look very obvious that I copied it from them





The product I am copying is paid and my own product too will be paid