Spark in
Databricks RSA interview
I have databricks RSA interview coming up. Any idea what to expect in the interviews ?
3
3086
Sort by:
yoked9812Solution Architect
Make sure you can speak to experience with database administration, relational data modeling and data architecture, project management, web application development. If you can get insight on the type of clients/work you'll have like billing systems or something, maybe tie that into the stories you tell, maybe ask questions about it to show interest too. I hear the SA/RSA team there is pretty stacked. Sounds like a lot of pressure but I hope you get it!
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,424