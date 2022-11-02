reddragon in
Anyone from Dave Inc in these forums?
Is Dave a good company? All the reviews seem good in glassdoor and other sites and it made the list of companies to watch out for and best places to work by BuiltIn, but a company that lost so much valuation in such a quick manner is not necessarily a bad company but might be suffering of talent turnover and uncertainty
bravofan777Product Manager
Earlier this year, around April, I was in the interview process from Dave and then all of a sudden they pulled the role. In the preliminary conversations with them (and what I’ve read) it really seems like they are struggling with “what’s next” as their value prop was hinged upon no overdraft fees which is becoming common play with big banks now
1
