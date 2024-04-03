TikTok Engineering

yourname in
Do you think it's worth applying to TikTok (Bytedance) Engineering positions while the whole "ban" law is pending? Or is it safer to wait out until we know they have to sell or not and let the dust settle with that?
madscienceSoftware Engineer
Don't wait. The US Gov't ain't gonna get anything done with it, so worst case you still have a ton of time before any real decisions are made on it. You could also apply, accept the job, and then still just continue to look for another role in case.
Nightly95Technical Program Manager
Yeah, tiktok seems like one of those 'too big to fail' kind of things. I think worst case is ByteDance tries to change up their security measures, but it's such a massive part of the culture today that I don't see any way it truly gets banned in America
