iPhone15e in
Potential Entry Level Experience NYC?
I'm a first semester comp sci major & taking 4 cert classes outside of school geared towards software development. I currently work at a major bank primarily working in a client facing environment. Banking is a dying industry and I want to get out. Does anyone have any recommendations for an entry level tech position? Could be quite literally anything as I can't see myself continuing to say "Hi how are you? Have you heard about our new savings offer?" 😅
2
1253
Sort by:
konpeckiFinancial Analyst
I hope banking is dying (at least for my sake) lol. But I have colleagues who've gotten plenty of different entry level tech positions. Recruiting, program management, operations management, etc. all seem relatively open and easy to get into. Whether or not there are actually jobs out there for that in this market right now is another topic ..
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,517