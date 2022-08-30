Moose in
Recommended companies with remote positions
Im a fullstack SWE with ~2.5 years of experience looking to find a new remote position. I plan on spending the next few months grinding leetcode in my spare time and beginning to rapid fire applications at the beginning of 2023. Can anyone recommend their favorite tech companies to work remotely at? At the top of my list currently is google and meta
Software Engineer at Spotify
Spotify is remote friendly
