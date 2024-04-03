anirishdeveloper in
Is an MSc in Artificial Intelligence or Cyber Security worth considering?
I am currently finishing a 1-year internship in the industry as a Software Engineer before starting the final year of a BEng in Software Engineering.
I would like to start my career as soon as possible. I have been advised by colleagues that I can move horizontally into an AI Engineer role if I return to the company after I graduate.
On the other hand, I have noticed a lot of the AI roles in some bigger companies require a MSc. Is this something worth considering? I am interested in pursuing a career in AI or Cyber Security, as I understand there is more of a future in these fields.
SWE? No
Making the most money long term? Unclear
AI or cyber security? Yes