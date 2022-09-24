Ramp Referral, Summer 2023 SWE Internship

Hi all!





The market this year is extremely hard for full time SWE but some of it has trickled down to a tough market for internships as well. I'm a rising junior with past fullstack development experience through an internship, have a 3.9+, TA for an upper division CS class on algorithms, and go to a T10 CS school. If anyone would be able to refer me to Ramp, please let me know. I've wanted to work for them since last year.





The job posting is here. Please comment down below and I'll dm you my resume.





If you can give referrals to any other companies, that would be greatly appreciated as well. I've been looking for an internship since the end of July and so far only have two interviews.