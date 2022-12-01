julianhog in
FTX employee perks were insane
“FTX also provided Bahamas staff with a ‘full suite of cars and gas covered for all employees [and] unlimited, full expense covered trips to any office globally,’ the employee added. Staff at FTX US were allowed $200 a day in DoorDash food delivery credits.”
https://www.ft.com/content/7cfbb894-a332-4629-a417-4bcda27eb6e7
81niXoix1
This whole thing is just a bad look for crypto. Already had a ton of skepticism to attract new users and the latest news we have to talk about is one of the biggest scandals of the year 🤦♂️
2
vl31p
On the bright side, free publicity for DoorDash?
1
