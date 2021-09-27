neoman in
Which companies offer a 4 day work week?
I've noticed that recently several companies have announced they are embracing 4 day work weeks for employees.
Chime has 4.5 work days, where you can take Friday off after 11 am essentially. And Bolt more formally announced their 4 day work week earlier: https://twitter.com/ryantakesoff/status/1440843960776228865?s=20
Would love to get a list of companies doing this, and what comp looks like at these companies.
4
2283
Sort by:
AlwaysRockSoftware Engineer
https://4dayweek.io/flexible-jobs This is a 4 day/32 hour job board. They have an email list too that will update you once a week. It's pretty nice.
4
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,366