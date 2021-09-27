Which companies offer a 4 day work week?

I've noticed that recently several companies have announced they are embracing 4 day work weeks for employees.





Chime has 4.5 work days, where you can take Friday off after 11 am essentially. And Bolt more formally announced their 4 day work week earlier: https://twitter.com/ryantakesoff/status/1440843960776228865?s=20





Would love to get a list of companies doing this, and what comp looks like at these companies.