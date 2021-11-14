a78znwKsa in
Tip for Amazon Interviews
Roughly 50% of your Amazon interview is actually to evaluate their Leadership Principles. You can find them online easily. The point though is study up on them and prepare examples of when you've demonstrated each. Amazon is actually the easiest of the larger tech companies to get to from a technical perspective. They place a ton of emphasis on leadership principles and will often overlook some technical weakness if you're very strong on LPs.
Software Engineer
+1 I've interviewed quite a few candidates, and the decision often comes down to a tug of war between their Tech skills vs their LPs. LPs are basically cheat codes to hack through an interview when your Tech skills are lacking
