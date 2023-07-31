Got into FAANG and it is MISERABLE

Wondering if anyone else can relate? I worked so diligently to obtain a master's degree while working full-time. My dream was to work at a "top-tier" company. Now I am here and it is terrible!! I work 6-7 days a week, 10-14 hour days and everyone I work with is ruthless.





The pay, benefits, stock package is nice, but when you account for the hours worked it is not really that great of total comp. I have to conclude that working for mid-size companies and startups is definitely my preference.





If you are trying hard to break into big tech, don't get down on yourself. The grass isn't greener on the other side.





I thought larger companies could withstand economic turbulence better, but layoffs are rampant over the past year. Strict RTO policies will certainly get some folks to find work elsewhere. H1B holders may or may not get continued sponsorship give the amount of layoffs. It feels like all my coworkers are just in survival mode, at any cost. It has created a very toxic workplace overall.





Does anyone else relate to this?