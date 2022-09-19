Adam Nash, an angel who knows invested in Figma tells a story

Figma: A Random Walk in Palo Alto

Figma's first conference, Config 2020. On June 25, 2013, Dylan Field, one of my favorite interns from LinkedIn dropped by Wealthfront headquarters in Palo Alto to catch up and get some advice about his new startup, Figma. At the time, I was up to ears with work as the new CEO, trying to sell the…

adamnash.blog