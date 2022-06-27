8njfm3q2k in
Pass referrals and calls to others in your network just because 👍
A small request to this community~
I get LinkedIn messages from recruiters even though I'm happy where I'm at. Instead of leaving them on read or ghosting them, I connect and ask if there's other people in my network I can intro them to. You never know if you'll need similar help in the future and you can help someone else find a new gig too.
Bumping for algo. Solid message 🤙
