Tech Burnout

I think my hours and workout as a developer are pretty light, but I recently had a friend who burned out. He was so tired that he handed in his resignation letter before his 2-year anniversary at work. And that scares me. I don't want to one day come to hate the job that I love so much, especially when the field is so lucrative.

Have any of you guys experienced this kind of burnout? Any advice on preventing it?

I really wonder how the top engineers at big tech companies balance work. I can't imagine the expectations they have to meet.