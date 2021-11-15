Zipper in
Tech Burnout
I think my hours and workout as a developer are pretty light, but I recently had a friend who burned out. He was so tired that he handed in his resignation letter before his 2-year anniversary at work. And that scares me. I don't want to one day come to hate the job that I love so much, especially when the field is so lucrative.
Have any of you guys experienced this kind of burnout? Any advice on preventing it?
I really wonder how the top engineers at big tech companies balance work. I can't imagine the expectations they have to meet.
coffeeplsSolution Architect
Going to echo what others have said, but the best thing to do is just to leave. Prior to my current employer, I was burnt out like CRAZY. Really the only thing I could do was leave, and I did.
1
