Help needed to select internship opportunity!!
Recently I interviewed at iRage Captial and the process took a month. Then in Last week i got an call from HR of Rakuten for internship offer and cleared 2 rounds as of now. Today I got offer Letter from iRage Captial and there is still a 3rd non-technical round at Rakuten next week at same day as joining date of iRage Capital. Now I am in between what should I do?
Maybe some additional details between the two internship opportunities can help you narrow down the decision, some quick ones I can think of: - access to 1:1 mentorship - specific discipline/focus - hourly pay - location both seem like solid options though so congrats!
