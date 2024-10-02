Is this job offer good?

Update: We were able to agree on $115k. Thank you all so much for your thoughts it was extremely helpful!





Fully remote, 40 hr work week, 105k USD salary with decent healthcare insurance. I'd be moving up from 86k, as a Software Developer II at my current hybrid position here in Pittsburgh. I have my first kid on the way and will be the only source of income for my family since my wife will no-longer be working. $135k is what our household income is now so to maintain the current life we have we would need to keep close to that. I like the company and they seem to be really interested in me. I've been interviewing off and on for a couple months and had a few interviews where the salary was $130k-$180k. I even started the process of interviewing with Amazon but bombed the OA so that's out of the question for now. Should I take this offer or hold out in this tough market and try to find something where the compensation is more in line with our current situation? Thanks for the reading:)