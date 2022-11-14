Adobe Digital Strategy vs American Express PM

Hi everyone! I am currently recruiting for internships right now. I previously worked at Amazon as a program manager and am studying Political Science and Economics. I currently have an offer for a product management internship with American Express and am in the process for a digital strategy internship role at Adobe (basically internal consulting). I want to ask which would be a better opportunity? I am looking to work in big tech in future either in product management, a product-adjacent role, or maybe anything related to business developement. Is the product role at a non-tech company better or the less product-related, more consulting like role at a big tech the better opportunity? What do you guys think?