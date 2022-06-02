19g618l1fc2ifl in
Amazon Review Results
Does Amazon let you know if you do not get the job? I interviewed for a Senior SDE role in AWS 2 weeks ago (virtual "on-site", 5 interviews + phone screen). As of yet I have not heard anything even after emailing 2 recruiters. I can take a hint and realize I didn't get the job but is it common for them to not even reach out?
5
1396
Sort by:
satyanutellaSoftware Engineer
This is not common. Amazon recruiters are supposed to get back to the candidate with a hire/no-hire decision within a week of the interview. It's unfortunate that they aren't doing a good job.
7
About
Public
Software Engineer
Members
80,482