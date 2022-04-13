19g616l0mlwwwk in  
Is Senior Software Engineer E5 at Meta?

Hi,

I have an interview in a couple weeks for a Senior Software Engineer position at Meta, by checking Levels I think that it's E5 the position I'm interviewing for, but read that I could also get downleveled to E4. Wanted to know in case I got downleveled explain my case (or at least to be prepared if that happens).

Is my assumption that E5 is for a senior position?
Yes, E5 generally maps to Senior.
Thanks for the response 👍🏽
