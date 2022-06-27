twfqnu421 in
Do you think companies are going to embrace wfh or what?
I was reading some comments on LinkedIn about wfh jobs since I am looking for remote work and this comment made sense. Curious if anyone who wfh now is being forced to come into the office or are worried they might get one...
https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6946070276585533440/
yoyofewijHuman Resources
There is a large effort in the EU about this atm actually. Idk if US based companies believe their teams are productive wfh. I think they hate the idea of paying ppl for skills versus their time. Sit in the office for 8 hours and work virtually anyway? Makes no sense right🤔 https://www.euronews.com/next/2022/06/06/the-four-day-week-which-countries-have-embraced-it-and-how-s-it-going-so-far
