Getting chances in the US or other countries

I'm a UI/UX designer with a long experience in motion design as well. I'm looking forward to finding vacancies in the US, but I always get responses such as: "You have a great portfolio, but unfortunately we don't offer visa sponsorship". Could you suggest ways of reaching out to companies offering H1-B visas or other alternatives?
Would suggest focusing your efforts on mid to larger companies. Those are the only ones that typically have resources to sponsor Visa's. They often will say in the job description whether they can sponsor so you don't have to waste time applying to ones that dont.
