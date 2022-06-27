More ideas on relocation?

Do you think more people are going to leave the country or just find new places to live with all the crazy stuff happening in the US govt? I see a lot of big tech companies offering relocation assiatnce for heqth services but im wondering if this is going to accelerate the remote workforce discussion just to keep workers happy.





The other thread about moving from thr bay was helpful. The southeast looks promising but im seeing more people talk about just moving to canada, mexico, or the eu.









Median apartment rents in New York City just hit $4,000 for the first time and houses in yhe burbs are going for 5-20k CASH over asking proce in some areas 😭