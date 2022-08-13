Solution Architect vs Software Engineer - Career Advice

I have only done shell scripting and IAAC deployments using Terraform, Jenkins, GIT and supported pipelines but never got involved in deep level backend stuff and honestly I don’t like doing the intense backend stuff coding (Application level)





Now I am considering to get a role in Faang but I am quite confused on which role to pursue as I am not confortable in doing hardcore development. Important thing to note is that I did around 4 cloud certs in last year and I really enjoyed the architecture/design part of the material in these certs. If I follow this route then Cloud Solution Architect (CSA) can be one option but I have no experience for this role.





Do you guys think I can survive in a Faang company as SWE with no backend experience and no interest too. Should I take the Solution Architect route and ditch Engineering?





Will really appreciate your advice. Thank you

I have been a Azure Cloud engineer for a year now and was a DevOps Engineer in financial industry for around 3.5 years.