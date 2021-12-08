19g615kv96qoyb in
Top 25 Tech Companies To Work For in terms of TC, Brand & Future Growth
1. Google
2. Netflix
3. Airbnb
4. Facebook
5. Stripe
6. Apple
7. Snap
8. Linkedin
9. Square
10. Robinhood
11. Amazon
12. Microsoft
13. Uber
14. Dropbox
15. Spotify
16. Lyft
17. Pinterest
18. Twitter
19. Roblox
20. Salesforce
21. Reddit
22. DoorDash
23. Zillow
24. Splunk
25. Oracle (OCI)
The factors TC, Brand & Growth have equal weightage, so it's not about just one factor.
This list is curated based on the data from levels.fyi, techmash etc.
jinyung2Software Engineer
is there a more detailed breakdown of how this list was compiled?
13
coffeeplsSolution Architect
+1 interested as well.
3
