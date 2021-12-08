19g615kv96qoyb in  
Top 25 Tech Companies To Work For in terms of TC, Brand & Future Growth

1. Google

2. Netflix

3. Airbnb

4. Facebook

5. Stripe

6. Apple

7. Snap

8. Linkedin

9. Square

10. Robinhood

11. Amazon

12. Microsoft

13. Uber

14. Dropbox

15. Spotify

16. Lyft

17. Pinterest

18. Twitter

19. Roblox

20. Salesforce

21. Reddit

22. DoorDash

23. Zillow

24. Splunk

25. Oracle (OCI)


The factors TC, Brand & Growth have equal weightage, so it's not about just one factor.


This list is curated based on the data from levels.fyi, techmash etc.


#faang #apple #google #facebook #topcompanies

jinyung2Software Engineer  
is there a more detailed breakdown of how this list was compiled?
coffeeplsSolution Architect  
+1 interested as well.
