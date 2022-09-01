Let me begin with this... our field is vastly growing and UX centered firms will not cut it in a few years, as we can all feel in our guts... thus the emergence of using the term "product designer". Does this term suit you a nd your roles practices/responsibilities?





Back to the question ... how does your role as product designer lean into the specialized fields of design and what is your worth in that role?





(I find that levels doesnt have the design specializations listed that are specific to alot of our titles)





Here are a few roles terms that I've seen emerging:

Design Strategist

Design Lead

Service Design

Systems Design

Experience Design





Feel free to call more titles out , should be a fun exercise :)





I'm a design lead, but I work with a team of designers on product related activities that wade in and out of UX. 140K.