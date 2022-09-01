19g6vl0j588oe in
How does your role as product designer lean into the specialized fields of design and what is your worth in that role?
Let me begin with this... our field is vastly growing and UX centered firms will not cut it in a few years, as we can all feel in our guts... thus the emergence of using the term "product designer". Does this term suit you and your roles practices/responsibilities?
Back to the question ... how does your role as product designer lean into the specialized fields of design and what is your worth in that role?
(I find that levels doesnt have the design specializations listed that are specific to alot of our titles)
Here are a few roles terms that I've seen emerging:
Design Strategist
Design Lead
Service Design
Systems Design
Experience Design
Feel free to call more titles out , should be a fun exercise :)
I'm a design lead, but I work with a team of designers on product related activities that wade in and out of UX. 140K.
kilimanjaroProduct Designer
Agree the role set is ever-expanding. I consider myself a UX designer specifically, and a lot of my work is thinking about the actual end to end experience / journey that a user takes through a product. UI design is strictly one small aspect, all the interactions and flows in between is what I consider the nooks and crannies of my work.
7
