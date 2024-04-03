quietcoyote in
Product Manager Interview
Recently applied internally to a PM position and got scheduled in the same week for a 30 minute interview. I am trying to pivot from another field, is a 30 minute interview most likely going to be behavior questions? I am ready in case there is an estimation or product question. Just curious and want to know some opinions.
ZTrope90Product Designer
Is this like a 30 minute interview or still just the initial recruiter call
quietcoyoteManagement Consultant
Interview with the hiring manager
