Your Mindset May Be Affecting Your Work

I think with all the economic downturn talk, politics, and the layoffs we're seeing more of, people are struggling with their mental health.





As someone who works in one of those "fast-paced environments" where my team is "solving technology's greatest challenges", there is A LOT of pressure to show up everyday. And that is extremely difficult to do when your mind is worried about home, health, and life outside of work. It's hard to be happy at work when you're struggling mentally too which can affect your performance in other ways.





I think it's important to examine whether your own thought patterns and emotions are affecting your experience with your boss and colleagues for example. When the chemistry isn't there, it's a lot easier to find reasons and situations that enforce the negative things you might perceive to be true. Then its confirmation bias and it's a vicious cycle.





Wondering how you manage to get your mind in the right place to show up and perform consistently. Burnout is real and never solved anything in my own experience.