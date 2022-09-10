19g615l16wq7ss in
Online CS degree? Self taught(no degree)? Need advice
Please only answer after reading full post. All advice welcomed!
Some background about me:
I am 22 yrs old and married with a job in health insurance that I hate and doesn’t pay the bills. I am currently finishing my online associates degree this semester and have fallen in love with software engineering. Have been teaching myself since the beginning of this year and have the basics of CSS & HTML, JS and React. I have since gotten a job as a frontend developer at a tiny 3 person start up and it’s just on a per need basis. I am struggling to choose a path after i finish my AA this semester.
Choices I see:
1. Switch to a school that has an online CS degree; try to get internships during the summer while door dashing and getting projects from my current developer role(could turn into a full time job in the upcoming months).
2. Finish my AA and door dash plus do my current developer role that could turn into a full time but continue applying for full time positions in the mean time.
3. Get an online Digital Media and Design: Front End Development BS degree my current school offers while doing doordash and getting projects from my current developer role that could turn to full time.
You have to find a way to show future employers your talent because a lot of them could dismiss you for not having a BS degree, so you have to make sure to stand out from the rest of you don't have the "average" education.
A lot of people get great jobs in tech without a BS and a lot don't, it's all on your ability to learn and market yourself