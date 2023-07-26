Reid Clayton in
I was interested in joining a coding bootcamp, but I don't know which one to pick. Is there one that is more generally accepted than others or are most viewed as the same quality? If someone could reach out and help me figure out which one is the best for my future i would be very grateful.
Software Engineer
Bootcamp grad here from 2021. At the rate that the industry is changing, I would advise against going to a bootcamp for Software Engineering. The hiring market has changed dramatically, and there are virtually no openings for anyone below a senior level of experience. It wasn’t this way a year or two ago.
Customer Service
Is there another field that a bootcamp would provide that has a better job outlook?
