Stuck in a dysfunctional setup

I am a software engineer working in big tech for the last 15 years. On multiple occasions, I have felt sandwiched between what my manager wants (extremely tight deadlines) and what my tech lead wants (tech lead has a perfectionist streak). I find it extremely hard to manage my timelines to make them both happy.





The tech lead reviews all my code and there have been some instances where he wasn't happy with my code and re-wrote a lot of my code only to realize why I made the design choices I did. He is also very pedantic about a lot of things and yet coding guidelines are never documented. Code reviews take forever with him and meeting aggressive deadlines has been very painful. I have spent more than a year at the team now.





Any advice on how to navigate these waters?