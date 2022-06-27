19g615l10zavsz in
Mentorship in London
Hi Everyone,
I am a 2nd year Maths & CS student getting to the stage of applying to graduate roles, and I am hoping to use this summer to network and get advice from anyone in the tech industry! Anyone in London
open to this? Or even virtual
10
2739
Sort by:
HdioqyydbzGraphic Design
Try out Lunchclub! It’s free and you can connect w/ ppl from all over the world and they match you with ppl who have similar interests.
3
19g615l39v5daxProduct Manager
I have had over 40 meetings in lc. I can’t sayit is for mentorship. More network oriented.
If you want a mentorship, try reach out people on linkedin, they have info in profile.
If you want a mentorship, try reach out people on linkedin, they have info in profile.
2
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,366