What Salary Should I Negotiate For?

I was a software engineer for 5 years and a year ago, moved over to being a product manager. In that time, I lead a team to deliver two new key products (the team is composed of about 5 engineers and 2 QA). When I was promoted/moved to product management, I received a $30K raise to go from $90K base to $120K base. My annual bonus last year was about $15K. I'm coming up on my annual review (mine are in the middle of the year as opposed to the end of the year) and I'm curious what raise I should try and negotiate for?


I've been doing my homework and was considering asking for a title change to Senior Product Manager as I think my experience as a software engineer is more than applicable. With that, I was thinking of targeting another $30K raise (so base would be $150K). Do you think that's too high, just right, or not enough? Curious what the community thinks. Thank you in advance!


For reference:

  • I don't directly manage anyone (just oversee product teams but they individually report to managers)
bringeeRecruiter  
What's your current total comp? That'll be key to evaluate the best number. Typically, it's usually easiest to negotiate the total comp number and let any internal HR/comp teams move the sliders with base and stuff to move around.
productman56Product Manager  
Good point. Here is a break down since I sometimes am confused with what criteria is actually factored in: - $120K Base - ~$15K Annual bonus - 8% company retirement match (fully vested upon deposit too) - Fully paid for Health Insurance (~$6K annual cost) - I was given equity upon my start years ago (about 0.33%) but currently don't have any kind of plan to obtain more as compensation

