Interview
So I was supposed to have my interview today but the recruiter was 5mins late.So i sent him an email that if he's busy,i completely understand and that we can reschedule it for next week And gave him my availability.He replied that his team is filled and he will keep my resume.Please did i make a mistake by sending him that email?I would like to learn from this.
bringeeRecruiter
No you absolutely did not make a mistake by sending that email. That is just awful candidate experience on the part of your interviewer and they should have let you know long before your interview if they knew the role was filled. Sounds like you dodged a bullet at a crappy company.
