New grad Security Analyst with 1.5 year internship experience
Worked on many projects, led a few, lots of operational work all during my time as a SecOps intern. I have a few certs. I have no clue what to think for salary. Does 80k sound reasonable? Dont even know the first thing about salary negotiating. Im local to Downtown Chicago. Any advice would be appreciated!
anordinaryPMTechnical Program Manager
Sounds about right. I'd think $70k on the low end and maybe low-ish $110k on the high end.
BufortSecurity Analyst
Thanks, I asked a few others and they said pretty much the same :)
