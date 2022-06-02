19g6ul26v7nsy in
Hubspot IC and Managerial Levels
What are Hubspot IC and Managerial Levels? Why are the levels not being updated in Levels.FYI even though many engineers mentioned that they have submitted this info?
#Hubspot
zuhayeerFounder at Levels.fyi
We're getting through a pretty large backlog of leveling submissions, and we do like to review and confirm the leveling through a few sources before publishing them on our website. That said, here's a submission we received for the IC levels: https://www.levels.fyi/view.html?company=HubSpot&levels=Software%20Engineer%2CSenior%20Software%20Engineer%201%2CSenior%20Software%20Engineer%202%2CStaff%20Software%20Engineer%2CPrincipal%20Software%20Engineer&lengths=118%2C149%2C105%2C85%2C59&companyToCompare=Amazon&track=Software%20Engineering
jamalxoSoftware Engineer
I work at HubSpot and this is accurate
