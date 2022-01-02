antisocialplatypus in
What was your comp increase after getting promoted to EM?
I'm getting promoted to EM from senior eng, but not sure what kind of comp increase is "norrmal"/average. In your experience what kinds of increases (cash/stock) have you seen?
If it's parallel track to your eng level there may not even be a (significant) increase. Usually the larger increases come later as you perform and get promoted further. For reference to the dual ladder for IC vs EMs: https://i.imgur.com/7JEVJQi.png
