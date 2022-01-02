antisocialplatypus in  
Full-Stack Software Engineer  

What was your comp increase after getting promoted to EM?

I'm getting promoted to EM from senior eng, but not sure what kind of comp increase is "norrmal"/average. In your experience what kinds of increases (cash/stock) have you seen?

2
1188
Sort by:
restitutionSoftware Engineer  
If it's parallel track to your eng level there may not even be a (significant) increase. Usually the larger increases come later as you perform and get promoted further. For reference to the dual ladder for IC vs EMs: https://i.imgur.com/7JEVJQi.png
2

About

Public

Software Engineer

Members

80,482