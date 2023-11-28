Calculatron99 in
Shein files IPO
https://www.wsj.com/business/fast-fashion-giant-shein-files-to-go-public-30a97410
Archived: https://archive.ph/AF4Z3
Huge one here I've been waiting on. Will be interested to see how they do considering other IPOs this year didn't pan out super greatly.
JacknifeSoftware Engineer
"After dominating online clothing retail, Shein has been moving into other arenas including becoming a marketplace for third-party sellers. That puts it in competition with stalwarts such as Amazon and Temu, the international arm of Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings." If Shein can make a better online clothing shopping experience than Amazon and Temu, I think they stand to do really well. I know a ton of people who buy clothes on Amazon but their biggest gripe is that the information from third party sellers is always so inconsistent and it's really a gamble on what you're gonna get
3
