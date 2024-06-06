h07Ddjr7xukeyFa63H in
Microsoft worth it?
I got an offer from Microsoft Azure team for level 61, pay is around $150k base and $140k stocks vest over 4 years.
I have 5 years of work experience with masters degree.
I know Amazon pays a lot more than this for similar level. Should I reject the offer and try Amazon instead?
ThatguyOverthereFull Stack
Didn’t Microsoft just lay off a bunch of devs from the Azure team?
19
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer
The weird thing is that doesn't mean they're not hiring 😂
