Software Engineer  

Microsoft worth it?

I got an offer from Microsoft Azure team for level 61, pay is around $150k base and $140k stocks vest over 4 years.

I have 5 years of work experience with masters degree.

I know Amazon pays a lot more than this for similar level. Should I reject the offer and try Amazon instead?

ThatguyOverthereFull Stack  
Didn’t Microsoft just lay off a bunch of devs from the Azure team?
19
facebooksupersuserSoftware Engineer  
The weird thing is that doesn't mean they're not hiring 😂

