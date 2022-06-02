BrooklynBroke in
Google L3 New Grad Base Salary - 2022
I saw the base salary moved up to 150-152k on some new grad offers on levels. Is this true? Has the salary moved up for new grads in 2022 from 144k to 152k base salary? Can anyone confirm?
p1ijbu10laebSoftware Engineer
On *some, yeah, but the average looks like its 131k. If you hover the band on the salary range chart, the higher end with 140+ base have 2+ yoe and I dont think many new grads come out of school with that much. Might've had special circumstances and negotiated for that too.
2
