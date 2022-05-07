Metaman in  
Technical Program Manager  

Meta Hiring: Source of Truth

Lots of questions here on what's happening at Meta and what's up with hiring. In short:

- no layoffs
- IC3, IC4, IC5, and M1 Eng hiring paused, with the exception of ML roles (IC5+).
- IC6, M2 hiring ongoing
- IC7+ no changes
- Hiring will slow down significantly in H2

Company leadership is re-evaluating financial spending and growth, and reprioritizing focus areas.

Hope this helps. 
3
1653
Sort by:
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase 
The transparency is much needed and appreciated :)
3

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,365