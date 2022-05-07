Metaman in
Meta Hiring: Source of Truth
Lots of questions here on what's happening at Meta and what's up with hiring. In short:
- no layoffs
- IC3, IC4, IC5, and M1 Eng hiring paused, with the exception of ML roles (IC5+).
- IC6, M2 hiring ongoing
- IC7+ no changes
- Hiring will slow down significantly in H2
Company leadership is re-evaluating financial spending and growth, and reprioritizing focus areas.
Hope this helps.
MuscatSoftware Engineer at JPMorgan Chase
The transparency is much needed and appreciated :)
3
