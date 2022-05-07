Meta Hiring: Source of Truth

Lots of questions here on what's happening at Meta and what's up with hiring. In short:





- no layoffs

- IC3, IC4, IC5, and M1 Eng hiring paused, with the exception of ML roles (IC5+).

- IC6, M2 hiring ongoing

- IC7+ no changes

- Hiring will slow down significantly in H2





Company leadership is re-evaluating financial spending and growth, and reprioritizing focus areas.





Hope this helps.