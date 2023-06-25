Creative BioMart in  
Biomedical Engineer  

What's the average salary of Project Manager in biotech field

Key Responsibilities:

  • Initiate and maintain collaborative relationships with customers;
  • Establish and maintain close communication with the R&D department;
  • Responsible for designing and implementing projects, milestone follow-up, completion of data collection, storage, presentation, and project closure;
  • Prepare and write scientific papers and case studies;
  • Demonstrate projects' purpose, process, and results as requested;
  • Offer advice and consultation on research-related topics and help meet customers' requirements.

