Is it okay to switch jobs a year or so into my first job in tech?

I started my first job in tech some 10 months ago, I work as a data scientist. I have liked this role for the most part - mostly I've enjoyed working with PMs to develop products, i have already built some excellent relationships with people across the company.





The problem is - i don't think my team is a good fit for me. They are too focused on mathematical intricacies and don't care about or have an understanding of broader product needs. While i maintain a good relationship with my manager, i can see our interests diverging over time. We've had several conversations about priorities and there is consistently a disconnect between what we consider valuable contributions. Also - we don't have a CTO right now, so the team is lacking direction.





Question - I'm considering getting back on the job market and finding something new within the next 6 months. Given that this is my first job in tech, would leaving around the 1 year mark be okay in the broader context?





If it matters - my background is in engineering - i have a phd and did a post doc for a couple of years.