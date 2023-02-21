Passed Google phone interview, didn't get a follow-up

They said they had good new and bad news. "You did well on the interview, congrats! That being said, we have unfortunately seen some shifts in our hiring needs and will not be moving forward with your application at this time."





Then I was invited to apply for other roles and join "Connect with Google".





I've wanted a job here for years. What should I do next? Coursera courses? Go get my masters? Keep applying for different roles? Feeling kinda burned out after working for years to get my degree, hoping and working to get a FAANG job, now it's the age of austerity for big tech...